Nine had a happy night with both The Block and The Ashes mustering decent numbers.

(Image: AAP/DEAN LEWINS)

Despite Nine’s best efforts to promote last night’s performance by The Block on its second night of this series (1.15 million nationally, down from the return on Sunday of 1.33 million), it was of course the two-session performance of Australia in the first Ashes test from Edgbaston that saw the most interesting figures.

The first session saw the highest audience of the test -- 1.05 million nationally -- while the second session saw a remarkable 774,000 still watching (the test ended around 12.14am). That saw the share for 9Gem of 17% top that for Nine’s main channel (16.2%) and finish second only to Seven’s main channel with 17.6%. If Australia continues to do well in the next tests then we will see repeats of that.