The public is calling for the government to act on the growing climate emergency — it's now time to take action.

(Image: AAP/Lukas Coch)

We can’t avoid climate change. It has already begun. The slow motion descent into environmental catastrophe is irrevocable and certain. But, if real action is taken, we can avoid the worst of it.

We’ve seen rapidly increasing global temperatures, melting polar ice caps, the loss of glaciers, raging forest fires, extreme weather events, and a steady climb in sea level. The signs of change have been noticeable for some time, but very few phenomena quite touch the lives of the average, comfortable Australian. And yet, creeping into our news are the local stories of chronic drought; of coral bleaching and loss of tourism revenue; of many of our iconic species becoming endangered and extinct.