Within days, three global events have forced Australia to wake up to the reality of toxic nationalism.

Three deeply discordant notes in sharp succession should serve to illustrate how dangerous for Australia the forces unleashed by toxic nationalism are -- especially the variety that is fuel for Donald Trump.

The El Paso murders, perpetrated by a white supremacist motivated by racist myths, has again demonstrated how America -- and the world -- faces, in the words of the US right-wing bible National Review, "a murderous and resurgent ideology -- white supremacy -- that deserves to be treated by the authorities in the same manner as has been the threat posed by militant Islam". Through the cables and nodes of the foul underbelly of the internet, the atrocity links Texas and rural NSW: the El Paso murderer specifically singled out the Christchurch massacre perpetrated by an Australian as inspiration.