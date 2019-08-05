In yet another bungle, the Home Affairs portfolio has been savaged by the Parliamentary Joint Committee on Intelligence and Security for trying to suggest a radical change in Australia's stance on citizenship.

Home Affairs assistant secretary Derek Bopping (Image: AAP/Lukas Coch)

The Home Affairs department has added to its lengthy list of debacles with a train wreck appearance before the Parliamentary Joint Committee on Intelligence and Security (PJCIS) on the government's citizenship-stripping laws that appeared to signal a dramatic change in the way the government views citizenship.

Appearing before the PJCIS on Friday afternoon, officials from the Home Affairs portfolio -- the centre of a number of major bungles in recent years and currently the subject of significant national security concerns over its links with gambling giant Crown -- inflicted significant damage on the government's case for ever-greater powers to strip Australians of citizenship. It was during 2015 hearings into the citizenship-stripping legislation, then in its draft form, that officials of the then-immigration portfolio admitted to major failings around the bill, prepared by the Abbott government to demonstrate its national security credentials.