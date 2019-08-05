Former MasterChef host George Calombaris has been a familiar face in the media recently. Who is running his PR campaign?

From the Crikey grapevine, it’s the latest tips and rumours…

The Age of Calombaris. After seeing George Calombaris’ teary rehabilitation tour after underpaying staff to the tune of millions, readers might be interested in hearing who exactly is leading the former MasterChef host's PR exercise. Mark “Hawk” Hawthorne may have made his name as a senior editor-cum-publisher back when Fairfax was still Fairfax but, since moving on late last year, he now leads the investor relations and financial comms division at Civic Financial Communications.