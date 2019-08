With content moderation being farmed out to third party contractors, it's easy to forget the human cost of keeping social media "safe".

A woman sits in a dark room with her face half hidden. Staring blankly at a computer screen, she says: “I’ve seen hundreds of beheadings”.

In an effort to elaborate, she starts pointing to a blurred image on the screen. There are “good” and “bad” beheadings, she explains.