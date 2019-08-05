For governments, it's a great time to be borrowing. Bond yields are falling to record lows and in some economies turning negative.

(Image: AAP/Lukas Coch)

While the government has benefited from surging iron ore prices and Mathias Cormann's restraint on spending in getting the budget back to surplus, it's about to get another fiscal win -- on bond prices.

Government debt for triple-A-rated economies like Australia's is currently remarkably cheap on global markets. The yield on Australia’s 10-year bond yield is now just 1.08%, the lowest on record. But Australian bonds are being chased by anxious buyers because our bonds still trade at a positive yield, unlike trillions of dollars worth of bonds in Europe and Japan.