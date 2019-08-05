While the government has benefited from surging iron ore prices and Mathias Cormann's restraint on spending in getting the budget back to surplus, it's about to get another fiscal win -- on bond prices.
Government debt for triple-A-rated economies like Australia's is currently remarkably cheap on global markets. The yield on Australia’s 10-year bond yield is now just 1.08%, the lowest on record. But Australian bonds are being chased by anxious buyers because our bonds still trade at a positive yield, unlike trillions of dollars worth of bonds in Europe and Japan.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.