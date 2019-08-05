Australia has consistently fallen below oil stockpile figures mandated by the International Energy Agency. Now, global tensions are highlighting why this matters.

(Image: Unsplash/Zbynek Burival)

Australia could be at risk of running out of oil. It’s a fear that has concerned energy and security policy experts for several years -- the International Energy Agency (IEA) mandates countries stockpile 90 days worth of crude oil, but Australia has consistently fallen below this figure since 2012.

Now, with global tensions highlighting the vulnerability of many of Australia’s traditional oil import routes, the Morrison government is negotiating with the Trump administration to tap into the United States’ fuel reserves. Recently, Defence Minister Linda Reynolds indicated Australia could be willing to supply the administration with an Australian warship to help guard tankers in the Persian Gulf, as tensions between the US and Iran simmer, all in the hope of getting access to oil reserves.