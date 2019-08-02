The simpler the instrument — such as a single treaty — the greater the symbolic and material power, and the better it would serve as a base for fully material secondary treaties and recognitions

The Garma festival in the Northern Territory comes around again next week, and once again there's more debate about the Uluru Statement From the Heart and the proposal of an indigenous voice to parliament -- an indigenous assembly anchored in the constitution by referendum, but with no legislative powers.

Well, less debate about the actual voice proposal than about how to make it happen: there is furious agreement that the voice is an unquestionably good idea, and that the only question is how to achieve it. Even that question has been sidelined. The near unanimous position appears to be that the constitutional establishment of the voice should precede the creation of a treaty, or treaties, which would then be negotiated by the voice body.