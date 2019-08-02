A young, self-styled entrepreneur who owes millions to former clients in his Airbnb business has made headlines before.

Callum Forbes rises again. This week, The Australian reported on entrepreneur Callum Forbes, whose company And Chill, a kind of Tinder for property owners and Airbnb renters, went bust, leaving him owing millions to creditors. Of course, to seasoned watchers of University of Sydney student politics, Forbes is a familiar name. In 2013, Forbes earned the ignominious moniker “Callum Forges” after it was revealed he doctored receipts in a brazen, doomed effort to circumvent the spending cap during an election for the Sydney University Law Society.