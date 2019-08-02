From the Crikey grapevine, it’s the latest tips and rumours…
Callum Forbes rises again. This week, The Australian reported on entrepreneur Callum Forbes, whose company And Chill, a kind of Tinder for property owners and Airbnb renters, went bust, leaving him owing millions to creditors. Of course, to seasoned watchers of University of Sydney student politics, Forbes is a familiar name. In 2013, Forbes earned the ignominious moniker “Callum Forges” after it was revealed he doctored receipts in a brazen, doomed effort to circumvent the spending cap during an election for the Sydney University Law Society.
