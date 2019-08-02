In the latest move to tranquilise Australia’s interstate war over water, a new investigative body is being established to police the Murray-Darling Basin. Will a water cop finally help restore trust between water management agencies, states and farmers?
The basin, which covers a seventh of the land in this country and provides for around 40% of agricultural production, has been mired in controversy following water theft allegations, maladministration with the federal Murray-Darling Basin Authority, and misconduct allegations concerning a senior water bureaucrat in NSW.
