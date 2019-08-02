The battle for women's reproductive rights doesn't stop at legalised abortion.

In October 2018 Queensland’s parliament passed a bill decriminalising abortion, finally bringing the state’s reproductive laws into the 21st century.

It was a grossly overdue step towards giving women their basic bodily rights, but it was not enough. With New South Wales now on the verge of decriminalisation, it is important to acknowledge that the broader battle for women’s reproductive rights lies not only in decriminalisation but in accessibility.