The revelations emerging from Nine about Crown hint of more to come out, especially about Chinese government influence and interference operations in Australia.
But is the Crown affair to date a story about "China influence"?
On the evidence presented so far, the Crown affair is a story of home-made corporate greed and not foreign influence.
The revelations emerging from Nine about Crown hint of more to come out, especially about Chinese government influence and interference operations in Australia.
But is the Crown affair to date a story about "China influence"?
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.