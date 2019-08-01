Nothing is more likely to rule off the '60s liberation ideologues more decisively than the 'gender question'.

(Image: Getty)

Though it’s become a fetish of the right, the great "Canadian waxing scandal" is too good to pass up.

For those who've missed it, British Columbia-based trans woman Jessica Yaniv has successively taken a group of beauty waxers to the province's human rights commission after they refused to give her a Brazilian wax. Sixteen (cis) female beauticians have been taken to the BC HRC so far, and after featuring in Canadian meeja the case has raced around the world, being taken up as a stunning assault on our freedoms, slip the dogs of war, etc etc.