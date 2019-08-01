Will an ostensibly revamped and revitalised Australian cricket team be able to overcome the jeers and boos of England's fans as Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft return to The Ashes?

Steve Smith.

With The Ashes upon us, Australian cricket’s moment of truth has arrived, or in the parlance of coach/spiritual guru Justin Langer, its moment of Elite Honesty.

It’s 18 months now since the third Test against South Africa in Cape Town and of the piece of sandpaper hidden in Cameron Bancroft’s undies that was used to alter the state of ball, but ended up altering the state of Australian cricket instead.