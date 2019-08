The fall of a property developer yesterday has flagged serious decline for the property game. Will it take the rest of the economy with it?

Has the siren blared for the Australian stock market’s record run and the future health of the economy?

July was notable for Australian investors. The local market was one of the best performed around the world with a gain of 2.9% for the month while the likes of the Dow, the S&P 500, the Japanese and Chinese markets and Europe all saw falls.