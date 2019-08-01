At least my family can still escape from the first-story window when our lives go up in smoke. Many others might not be so lucky.

Photos from a fire-damaged Melbourne tower covered in combustible cladding. Image: AAP/Supplied

On May 18, Scott Morrison won the federal election, publicly crying “how good is Australia!” to an audience of voters across the country. Morrison boldly proclaimed in his acceptance speech that he would support “every single Australian who [depended] on their government to put them first”.

For those affected by the combustible cladding crisis, his words fall on deaf ears.