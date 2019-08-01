A News Corp ad blitz raises the question of who exactly is shepherding Crown through this crisis...

As recent allegations against Crown Casino have shown, the gambling industry, more than others, is porous to claims of crime and corruption. It makes sense to have the right powerbrokers in charge -- a board that will be there to pull up the umbrella when a rainy day arrives.

So it is that the Herald Sun today ran a damning full-page advertorial attack by Crown Resort’s board of directors, hitting back at Nine’s story alleging links between Crown’s casino junket partners and Asian organised crime, and dubious ties between government bodies and the Crown.