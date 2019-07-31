As that generation departs, it would be worth looking back at the words this man wrote, and for Labor to discover the lost art of telling us what it is all for.

Gaham Freudenberg (Image: Youtube)

Who writes the words to read over the grave, and tell us what it was all for, when the speechwriter goes?

Graham "Freudy" Freudenberg is the latest of the Whitlam generation to go, departed at 85, a year after the documentary The Scribe picked out his unique contribution to those anni mirabiles. Best known for his work bringing Gough Whitlam's words into truth -- a job of constraining rather than filling out Whitlam's vision, running as it did from the Gracchi of Rome to FDR by way of the Glorious Revolution -- he worked also for Bob Hawke as PM, Neville Wran as NSW premier and a host of others, producing well over a thousand speeches.