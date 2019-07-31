Seven's All New Monty and Nine's Ninja Warriors bared all in a stunt-filled ratings showdown.

(Image: Seven Network)

TV stunts won the night for both Seven and Nine last night, but viewers were not that overwhelmed.

Another network bragging stand-off? Nope, it was in fact a night of winners. Seven topped total people and the main channels thanks to another edition of The All New Monty (1.07 million nationally). Nine says Ninja Warriors Australia v The World (1.03 million nationally) helped it to win the major demographic groups. What Nine didn’t mention was the absolute bath its 6pm news hour took. Seven won the news battle with a margin of 470,000 from 6 to 6.30pm, and 419,000 from 6.30 to 7pm. In regional areas it was Seven’s 6pm News with 594,000 from Seven News/Today Tonight with 574,000, The All New Monty with 409,000, Home and Away with 381,000 and The Chase Australia 5.30pm with 373,000.