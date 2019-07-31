While the Coalition government can boast about a record representation of female ministers in parliament, a major young conservative group in Australia fails to mirror the trend.
The Australian Liberal Students’ Federation (ALSF) -- a national body connecting university Liberal Party clubs and includes MPs among its members -- elected an all-male senior executive committee this year, stirring up internal concerns about attitudes towards women.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.