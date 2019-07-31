Zero women have been elected to the executive of a peak young conservative group for 2019, adding to a long string of gender-based controversies.

The University of Adelaide where the ALSF executive was voted for.

While the Coalition government can boast about a record representation of female ministers in parliament, a major young conservative group in Australia fails to mirror the trend.

The Australian Liberal Students’ Federation (ALSF) -- a national body connecting university Liberal Party clubs and includes MPs among its members -- elected an all-male senior executive committee this year, stirring up internal concerns about attitudes towards women.