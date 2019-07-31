The major parties are happy for the Australian Commission for Law Enforcement Integrity to examine possible misconduct around Crown Casino — because it is pretty much useless.

For a demonstration of how power really works in Australia, yesterday's events in Parliament were highly educational. The major parties, who both have strong links with James Packer and Crown, united to prevent a parliamentary inquiry into the ongoing revelations by Nine about the way gambling giant Crown had seemingly secured privileged treatment from governments under both sides.

In particular, the government, since the Howard years, had run a bespoke customs service for Crown to tick the box on the entry of foreign high rollers. These high rollers, some of which were found to have links to organised crime or the Beijing dictatorship, were jetted in for a brief visit to gamble a few million at a Crown facility and, perhaps, exploit people-trafficked sex workers while visiting.