Our waterways are running dry and we're on the precipice of complete environmental destruction.

An image of bore water in drought-affected Coonabarabran (Image: Supplied)

In my language, we call water gali and we know that it equates to life. It is difficult to enunciate the emotions that emerge when you see once abundant waterways run dry, when environmental mismanagement takes that life away.

Our waterways had been protected for millennia but a mere 230 years since colonisation we are on the precipice of complete environmental destruction.