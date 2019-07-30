In my language, we call water gali and we know that it equates to life. It is difficult to enunciate the emotions that emerge when you see once abundant waterways run dry, when environmental mismanagement takes that life away.
Our waterways had been protected for millennia but a mere 230 years since colonisation we are on the precipice of complete environmental destruction.
