The Australian Small Business and Family Enterprise Ombudsman yesterday launched a Business Funding Guide with a curious friend. Plus, other tips from the Crikey grapevine.

From the Crikey grapevine, the latest tips and rumours…

Financial tips you won't want to miss. Don't you love it when the government hands out truly independent financial advice? Here at Crikey, we're not opposed to platforms like ASIC’s MoneySmart, which offer no-nonsense, plain-language guides. So how is it that the Australian Small Business and Family Enterprise Ombudsman (ASBFEO) yesterday launched a Business Funding Guide in partnership with Scottish Pacific Business Finance, a 30-year-old non-bank lender and literal market participant?