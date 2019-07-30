At some point, surely, we will tire of the production line unveiling of cheating athletes. What a shock: an Australian swimmer tested positive for drugs. Who could have predicted it?
With the latest example, Shayna Jack, we've seen competing narratives emerge: Australia’s shame (Shayna has let us all down); versus Australia’s damnably bad luck (Shayna can’t work out how the Ligandrol snuck into her bloodstream). Both equally miss the point, regardless of how this all pans out.
