The Australian Ninja Warrior grand final pulled in big figures for Nine — and dominated the night.

(Image: Nine Entertainment)

Nine’s night as the Australian Ninja Warrior Grand Final pulled in 1.87 million for the winner’s announcement and a more substantial national average of 1.71 million for the lead up. That was around 200,000 more than watched the final stage of the 2018 program.

The Ninja Warriors squeezed everything else -- Seven’s Australia’s Got Talent slumped under to 976,000, as did Australian Survivor on Ten -- 836,000.