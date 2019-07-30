Nine’s night as the Australian Ninja Warrior Grand Final pulled in 1.87 million for the winner’s announcement and a more substantial national average of 1.71 million for the lead up. That was around 200,000 more than watched the final stage of the 2018 program.
The Ninja Warriors squeezed everything else -- Seven’s Australia’s Got Talent slumped under to 976,000, as did Australian Survivor on Ten -- 836,000.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.