Sociology professor John Tulloch was propped up in a hospital bed, his face a mess of bruises, shrapnel embedded in his head, after barely surviving the 2005 terrorist bombings that killed 52 people on the streets of London. A young woman carrying a bunch of flowers, walked into his room. Initially, he thought she was one of his students. But when she started interviewing him and taking pictures with a digital camera, the Australian professor realised she was a reporter. Her name was Sharri Markson. She worked for Sydney’s Sunday Telegraph.