The picture of Australian households painted by University of Melbourne's Household, Income and Labour Dynamics in Australia (HILDA) survey confirms that the Australian economy has entered a protracted period of stagnation in which the benefits of economic growth are no longer going to households, and the pact between policymakers and voters that pro-corporate policies and deregulation would deliver rising incomes has been broken.
The longitudinal study of thousands of households illustrates how incomes have stagnated or fallen, social mobility is difficult and male workers have seen real wage cuts over the last six years.
