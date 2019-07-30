Positive spin, false statements and delays — Australia's emissions-data must run a gauntlet before the public is allowed to see it, and the media is happy to help.

Last week, a Freedom of Information request from the ABC confirmed what everybody already knew: the Australian government has deliberately held back the release of embarrassing quarterly data emissions reports, even past the point of a legal Senate deadline.

Crikey explores how, and why, Energy and Emissions Reduction Minister Angus Taylor held back these reports, and how the usual suspects at The Australian help spin our increasing carbon emissions.