From Australia's 'watergate' scandal to becoming a meme, 2019 has been a horror year for Energy Minister Angus Taylor.

(Image: AAP/Lukas Coch)

Energy Minister Angus Taylor is under siege. That was last week’s headline, but it could just as easily be from last month, or any of the six months prior. From a magnificent series of social media missteps during the election campaign, to revelations of his potentially inappropriate dealings with the environment department over endangered grasslands, Taylor has had a year from hell.

Labor, desperately needing a win, smell blood and now they have the minister who they see as the weakest link on Morrison’s front bench in their crosshairs. The opposition homed in on Taylor during question time last week and, with key crossbenchers now supporting their parliamentary inquiry into the grasslands affair, the minister’s woes may continue for some time.