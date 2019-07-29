The coverage of the Shayna Jack scandal proves there are often just two options for Australian tabloids: 'heartache and sadness' or 'crime and punishment'.

The Daily Telegraph's front page on Shayna Jack.

On Saturday night, Australian swimmer Shayna Jack announced that she had tested positive for a banned substance before pulling out of the 2019 World Aquatics Championships.

The Australian Sports Anti-Doping Authority (ASADA) had discovered the substance Ligandrol during an out-of-competition test on June 26 and provisionally suspended Jack, although she and Swimming Australia had previously cited “personal reasons” for her no-show in South Korea.