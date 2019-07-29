Nine's burst of negative publicity for Crown will squeeze traditionally passive state-based gambling regulators and the federal authorities -- particularly Scott Morrison and Peter Dutton.

How the media world has changed. A decade or so ago, could anyone imagine that 60 Minutes would have been involved in a full one-hour attack on former proprietor James Packer's casino empire? Particularly by a Fairfax journalist like Nick McKenzie, swinging in as a guest reporter for Nine’s flagship Sunday night program.

But so it was over the weekend when Nine unleashed its first major multi-platform investigation since the Fairfax takeover; Nick McKenzie, Nick Toscano and Grace Tobin took on Crown Resorts on the front pages of The Age and The Sydney Morning Herald, plus on 60 Minutes. Pre-merger, this would have likely been a joint investigation with ABC's Four Corners.