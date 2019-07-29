The pollster has placed the Coalition soundly ahead in its first analysis since the shock federal election result. But without an explanation of how its methods have changed since the election, will anybody believe it?

After a decades-long unhealthy obsession with the pollster and its works, Australia's political class today faces the unfamiliar spectacle of a Newspoll result it knows it can't take entirely seriously.

Published in The Australian overnight, the poll credits the Coalition with an election-winning lead, as it would need to do to be credible in the current environment. This brings to an end an eerie silence from the Australian polling fraternity, being the first voting intention result since its great debacle at the federal election ten weeks ago.