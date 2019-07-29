A much-hyped 60 Minutes' investigation was dwarfed by a solid night from Australian Ninja Warriors.

(Image: Nine Entertainment)

Thanks to its new best mates (former Fairfax papers The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age) Nine’s 60 Minutes ventured back into real investigative journalism, looking at Crown Resorts' China links. One million tuned in nationally to watch. It was certainly more meaningful TV than the first final of Australian Ninja Warrior (1.60 million nationally) which wraps up tonight.

It was Nine’s night thanks to the two programs. The rating for 60 Minutes was about what Four Corners would have got had the investigation been a co-pro between the ABC and the Nine papers -- a potential triumph for Four Corners; a disappointing number for Nine.