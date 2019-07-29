Boris Johnson has seen a jump in the polls after charging out of the gates. It may be stitching up Labour for now, but the road ahead is paved with danger.

Golly, crikey, I- I- I-, phwoar! With his blue suit now sharply pressed, and his natural blond hair neatly bob-cut Prime Minister Boris Johnson has hit the bloody ground puffing and grunting, what. I- I- I-, crikey, phwoar.

The would-be great man hasn’t wasted any time in setting out a new course. The day after his election by the Tory party and appointment by the Queen saw the night of the long fish knives, with remnant pro-remain Tories and insufficiently enthusiastic leavers ejected from cabinet.