Illegal metadata searches, invalid warrants and unauthorised data access: government agencies broke the law hundreds of times when accessing data between 2016/17, according to a Commonwealth Ombudsman report. The Australian Federal Police (AFP) was the worst offender -- its officers accessed data without proper authority 116 times between 2016-17.
The report is supposed to give an overview of how well agencies obey the law. But given it was tabled just this week -- two years after the period it reported on -- the findings seem a little futile.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.