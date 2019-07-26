What exactly are your rights? Who can access your call history, check your messages or listen in on your conversation, and when?

Illegal metadata searches, invalid warrants and unauthorised data access: government agencies broke the law hundreds of times when accessing data between 2016/17, according to a Commonwealth Ombudsman report. The Australian Federal Police (AFP) was the worst offender -- its officers accessed data without proper authority 116 times between 2016-17.

The report is supposed to give an overview of how well agencies obey the law. But given it was tabled just this week -- two years after the period it reported on -- the findings seem a little futile.