Thursday nights in winter are typically a dark time for ratings, but there are still some patches of warmth.

The Front Bar (Image: Channel 7)

Thursday night would have been simply dreadful but for The Front Bar (TFB) on Seven and the second episode of the 2019 series of Australian Survivor. The 577,000 national viewers for TFB came mostly from the AFL markets, including 269,000 in Melbourne. TFB ended 2000 viewers in front of Nine’s NRL game (575,000) between Cronulla and North Queensland. A further 191,000 watched the low-scoring game on Foxtel.

Australian Survivor averaged 876,000 -- down from the solid start on Wednesday, understandable given viewing levels slide Thursday night. It was Seven’s night thanks mostly to Seven News and Home and Away and TFB. In regional markets it was Seven’s 6pm News, 549,000, Seven News/TT on 506,000, The Chase Australia 5.30pm on 343,000, Home and Away, 320,000, Nine/NBN News 6.30, 298,000