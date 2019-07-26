A new film explores the spectacular rise and fall of Argentinian soccer legend Diego Maradona — a star who was messy, ragged, political and human.

Diego Maradona. (Image: still from Maradona/Alfredo Capozzi)

Asif Kapadia's Maradona opens on a boxy little fiat screeching through the ragged streets of Naples, July 1984. Interspersed with this journey, we see grainy footage of a boy of 10, maybe 11, doing juggling tricks with a soccer ball in Villa Fiorito, a shantytown on the southern outskirts of Buenos Aires.

The ball is already an extension of him, floating from his foot to his forehead and back again as if on an invisible string. Then a skinny 15-year-old, his ragged curls looking heavier than the rest of him, screaming past players twice his size in the Argentinian Primera Division, jumping over flailing legs and skipping past stamping feet. Then we see the superstar, the big transfer to Barcelona in 1983. We see him out, dancing, mugging for the camera, his ankle quite horrifically broken by Andoni Goikoetxea (or the Butcher of Bilbao, as he was known), and his revenge months later when he'd returned from injury, leading to an all-out brawl, and he is again without a club.