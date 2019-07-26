Below the hubbub of enthusiasm about the new economy, an old economy juggernaut is quietly still killing it.
Coca-Cola's quarterly earnings release this week shows that the company saw its profits rise 6% in the second quarter of 2019, and its stock price rise to a record high. Not bad for an old-fashioned sugar water concern. The company was valued at $299 billion after trade on Thursday.
