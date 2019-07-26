Once thought to be slowing, Coca-Cola's massive profits for 2019 have dismissed doubts of the company's financial viability in the modern economy.

Below the hubbub of enthusiasm about the new economy, an old economy juggernaut is quietly still killing it.

Coca-Cola's quarterly earnings release this week shows that the company saw its profits rise 6% in the second quarter of 2019, and its stock price rise to a record high. Not bad for an old-fashioned sugar water concern. The company was valued at $299 billion after trade on Thursday.