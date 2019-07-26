What Boris Johnson and Donald Trump have in common is less important than the phenomenon they represent.

Rich, racist, incompetent, a serial liar, a purported disrupter of the established political order who used a media profile to launch himself to political success, Boris Johnson has much in common with Donald Trump, even if the former described the latter as "unfit to hold the office of president of the United States".

Is there some direct comparison between the two? Trump thinks so, calling Johnson "Britain's Trump". The Adelaide Advertiser agrees. But far-right Murdoch entertainer Chris Kenny disagrees. Over at Nine newspapers, Nick Miller also warns not to overplay the comparisons. We made our call early at Crikey, in the affirmative.