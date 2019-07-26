Australia's academic community has been hit with a series of damaging plagiarism and accuracy cases, eroding trust in academia and science. Is a watchdog the answer?

A slew of Australian research papers have recently been deemed utterly unreliable.

In the science community, research found in hundreds of papers had accuracy and plagiarism issues. In politics, a 2015 paper co-authored by Liberal Senator James Paterson was found to have breached integrity standards. The young politician had copied and pasted content almost word-for-word from a document by the Australian Public Service Commission.