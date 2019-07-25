Could this broad clause be used in the government's war on press freedom?

The Coalition and ALP supported "exclusion orders" law is now before the Senate. It gives Minister for Home Affairs Peter Dutton unprecedented powers over the lives of individuals who the government says have been fighting against Western interests in countries like Syria and Iraq in recent years.

But one clause in the Counter-Terrorism (Temporary Exclusion Orders) Bill 2019 appears so broadly drafted that it could be used to prevent whistleblowers, journalists and others who reveal the secrets of the US, Australia and other allies in the so-called war on terror from entering Australia.