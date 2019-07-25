If the government is really 'working towards a zero suicide goal', the whole system must change.

Suicide is oblique. If you have ever stood on the active side of suicidal ideation or action, then you understand this statement as truth. For those who haven’t -- those peeking over the oblique fence -- then you cannot accept it as truth. For some, it is too distressing. For others, it’s simply too confusing. Murky. Opaque. Oblique.

Scott Morrison recently announced that his government is “working towards a zero suicide goal”. He said that access to mental health services is “a priority” for his government. He appointed National Mental Health Commission CEO Christine Morgan as the new “National Suicide Prevention Adviser” and, in a video posted on his Twitter account, Morrison called suicide “a curse on our country".