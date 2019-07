This isn't just about lockout laws or 'livable city' awards, the stark divides have been there since the early 1800s.

This week Crikey is taking a look at the Sydney/Melbourne rivalry. Is Sydney’s golden age as Australia’s premier city over? Read the other stories here.

It’s an old wound, and it began to weep again following recent reports that Melbourne’s population is set to overtake Sydney’s. But how far back does the Melbourne/Sydney rivalry actually go?