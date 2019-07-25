Boundlessly inquisitive, quietly political and full of sass, Margaret Fulton saw life as an adventure and wanted to bring everyone along for the ride.

Margaret Fulton receiving her Australia Post Legend award in 2014 (Image: AAP/Dean Lewins)

It’s been quite the week for celebrity foodies.

First, George Calombaris was ordered to pay a $200,000 “contrition payment” for underpaying employees of his restaurant empire by a combined $7.8 million, a punishment condemned by many as far too light. Then it was announced that he and his fellow judges, Gary Mehigan and Matt Preston, had quit the show after 11 seasons when their demands of a 40% pay rise weren’t met.