It’s been quite the week for celebrity foodies.
First, George Calombaris was ordered to pay a $200,000 “contrition payment” for underpaying employees of his restaurant empire by a combined $7.8 million, a punishment condemned by many as far too light. Then it was announced that he and his fellow judges, Gary Mehigan and Matt Preston, had quit the show after 11 seasons when their demands of a 40% pay rise weren’t met.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.