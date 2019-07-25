The government has decided parliament's Joint Committee on Intelligence and Security "stymies" security agencies and is a threat to national security — all in the name of wedge politics.

Liberal MP and PJCIS member Andrew Hastie (Image: AAP/Lukas Coch)

In an extraordinary assault on what's left of national security bipartisanship, the government has attacked the Parliamentary Joint Committee on Intelligence and Security (PJCIS) and humiliated one of its most prominent backbenchers, Andrew Hastie, implying he has endorsed Labor's attempts to undermine national security.

Illustrating the extent to which national security has now become entirely about wedging Labor, the government yesterday openly attacked the committee, which it controls and chairs, for recommending changes to its foreign fighters bill. For the first time since the Howard years, most of the committee's unanimous recommendations about amendments to the legislation -- and particularly around giving the power to exclude foreign fighters to an independent figure rather than a politician -- have been rejected by the government.