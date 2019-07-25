The MasterChef finale was well down on viewers from last year, but Australian Survivor's return was a success.

The night after MasterChef Australia ended its 2019 season, at the cost of its judges and thousands of viewers (compared to 2018) there’s a patch of ratings ‘blue’ in Ten's cloudy skies. Australian Survivor returned to Ten last night for its 2019 season and grabbed 100,000 viewers more from its 2018 launch -- averaging 1.03 million against 923,000 a year ago.

This was enough to push Ten into second in total people behind Seven and just ahead of Nine, which ran dead by programming a movie -- Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 2 -- from 8.30 to 11.15pm. It could only manage 401,000 national viewers. Dud.