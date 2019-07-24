This week Crikey is taking a look at the Sydney/Melbourne rivalry. Is Sydney’s golden age as Australia’s premier city over? Read part one here.
The way you know Melbourne is cool these days? It’s not just the dozens of cranes on the horizon, urgently swivelling steel to house the relentlessly growing population. It’s not just the way major Australian TV series (Offspring, MasterChef) are set in the city. It’s the way that Melbourne souvenirs have evolved.
