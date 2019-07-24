Ten announced the departure of MasterChef's long-running judges in a bid to bolster the show's sinking ratings. Was it worth it?

(Image: Ten/MasterChef)

MasterChef Australia ended its 2019 season Tuesday night to disappointment, to say the least. Seven's House Rules (which also ended Tuesday) will be back in 2020. But will MasterChef? Consider Australian Idol and Big Brother: once high-flying ratings powerhouses, now just memories gone to ratings heaven.

Ten made sure that part two of MasterChef's finale was highlighted by the departure of the three judges Matt Preston, Gary Mehigan and George Calombaris. The latter’s wage theft problems in his restaurant empire would likely have been enough to see him depart in coming months, but the pay dispute with Ten saw it all come to a head on Tuesday.