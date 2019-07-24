The two powerhouses' finales saw sharp drops from previous years, consistent with their overall sinking ratings.

(Image: 7plus)

MasterChef Australia and House Rules ended for 2019 last night, both down sharply from 2018. In the case of House Rules, Seven seems not to have really cared about the ratings performance. In 2018 Seven went to the trouble of separating the final into segments to try and maximise their ratings story: the winner’s announcement averaged 1.51 million and the lead-up had 1.39 million. Last night, with no split, the whole program averaged 1.21 million which for a program of that length and cost was barely adequate. The 2018 final averaged 1.45 million across its entirety; a fall of more than 15%.

On the face of it MasterChef’s final final last night did better than House Rules -- 1.30 million for the winner’s announcement and 1.08 million for the lead-up. But an average of 1.19 million put the whole final behind House Rules. To underline MasterChef’s weak 2019 performance, the winner’s announcement last year averaged 1.51 million and the lead up 1.5 million for an average of 1.50 million. The fall in this year’s audience was around 20%.